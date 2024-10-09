My Deer Friend Nokotan Anime Gets English Dub

All 12 dubbed episodes premiere on Thursday

Image courtesy of Remow ©Oshioshio・Kodansha/ Hinominami High School Deer Club

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream the English dub for the television anime of Oshioshio 's My Deer Friend Nokotan ( Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan ) manga on Thursday. All 12 dubbed episodes will premiere on the same day.

The English dub cast includes:

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on July 7. In Japan, the anime first debuted on ABEMA on July 3, before it premieres on Japanese television and other streaming services. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll , Amazon Prime Video , ADN, and Anime Onegai , as well as on "additional streaming services in over 140 countries and territories." The show is available with Japanese audio and with subtitles in (depending on the platform): English, Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, French, German, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Thai, and Traditional Chinese.

Masahiko Ohta ( Minami-ke , Yuruyuri , Gabriel DropOut ) directed the anime at Wit Studio . Joining Ohta were his frequent collaborators Takashi Aoshima , who wrote and supervised the series scripts, and Yasuhiro Misawa , who composed the music. Ayumu Tsujimura designed the characters.

The main cast members Megumi Han , Saki Fujita , Rui Tanabe , and Fūka Izumi perform the opening theme song "Shikairo Days" (Deer-Colored Days) as their characters in the Deer Club. Han and Fujita also perform the ending theme song "Shika-senbei no Uta" (The Deer Food Song) as their respective characters.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and describes the story:

No one knows Torako used to be a delinquent. All of her classmates only know her as the perfect student. But everything changes when Nokotan, a transfer student with antlers, enters her life. Antlers aren't the only thing strange about Nokotan. Her deer nose can sniff out Torako's secret past! Whether it's at school or the zoo, chaos follows this doe-eyed girl's every step. Torako has so many questions! Is Nokotan a deer, a girl, or something in-between?

Oshioshio launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in November 2019. The manga moved to the Magazine Pocket app in December 2023 after Shonen Magazine Edge ended publication in October 2023. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on July 9. Seven Seas Entertainment released the fourth volume in October 2023.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)