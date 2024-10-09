Square Enix Unveils Ember Storia Strategy RPG for Smartphones, PC

Square Enix unveiled a new free-to-play "strategic RPG" smartphone game titled Ember Storia on Thursday. Square Enix did not reveal a release date for the game, nor plans for an English version. The game will launch on iOS and Android devices, as well as on PC via DMM Games .

Image via Ember Storia official website © SQUARE ENIX

Yūsuke Kozaki ( Fire Emblem Awakening , Fire Emblem Fates , No More Heroes ) is designing the characters. Masashi Hamauzu ( Final Fantasy XIII , Final Fantasy VII Remake ) is composing the music. Benny Matsuyama is writing the game's story. Motoi Yūki (Crystal of Reunion) is producing the game, and Orange Cube is developing the game.

The game's initial cast list includes Minami Takahashi , Ayana Taketatsu , Aya Endō , Kenshō Ono , Yūichi Nakamura , Mariya Ise , and Kōki Uchiyama .

The game is set in Rengoku, a world born after the destruction of many worlds. In this world that seems to reject humanity itself, many powers have formed, including the "Embers," warriors from another hellish world, and the massive airship Anima Arca.

Sources: Ember Storia website via Hachima Kikō, Inside Games (茶っプリン)