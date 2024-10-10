Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms Reveals New Cast Hinaki Yano, Anime's January Debut in 4th Character Video (Updated)

Yano plays Tomo Nambe in anime

The official website for the television anime of Ran Kuze 's Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms ( Kuroiwa Medaka ni Watashi no Kawaii ga Tsūjinai ) manga revealed a new cast member in its fourth character video on Thursday. The video reveals Hinaki Yano as Tomo Namba, Mona's childhood friend who transferred from Osaka. Update: The video also reveals that the anime will debut in January 2025.

Image via Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms anime's website © 久世蘭・講談社／「黒岩メダカに私の可愛いが通じない」製作委員会

Yoshiaki Okumura ( The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , Elementhunters , Monsuno ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( By the Grace of the Gods , Dropkick on My Devil! , Shangri-La Frontier ) is in charge of series scripts, Mayumi Watanabe ( Too Cute Crisis , Taisho Otome Fairy Tale ) is designing the characters, and Akiyuki Tateyama ( Laid-Back Camp , The Elusive Samurai ) is composing the music. Noriyoshi Konuma ( A Few Moments of Cheers film) is the sound director, Aiko Yamagami ( Medalist ) is in charge of color design, Tetsuya Nishimura ( The Strongest Tank's Labyrinth Raids ) from Studio Elle is the compositing director of photography, and Masakazu Miyake ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is the art director.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga in English digitally and physically. The company describes the story:

Mona is the cutest girl in school, and she knows it. In fact, she's worked hard to make her high school debut successful. But no matter what she does, she can't seem to catch the eye of stone-cold stoic Medaka Kuroiwa—but she's not about to give up that easy. Medaka, on the other hand, has been raised at a temple and was told to never become close to women. Who will win in this heated battle of wills?

Kuze ( Tokyo Ravens: Sword of Song ) first published the manga as a one-shot story in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. The manga started its full serialization in the magazine in May 2021. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in August 2021, and the 16th volume will release on October 17.