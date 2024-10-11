Live-Action Voltron Film Casts Henry Cavill

Filming to start in Australia this fall

The Hollywood Reporter

Voltron

The Witcher, Man of Steel

Entertainment news sourcerevealed on Thursday thatMGM Studios' live-actionfeature film will star Henry Cavill ().

Entertainment sites reported last week that Daniel Quinn-Toye will be a lead actor in the film. Quinn-Toye served as Tom Holland 's understudy and as Paris in the West End production of Romeo & Juliet this past spring.

Rawson Marshall Thurber ( Red Notice, We're the Millers, Central Intelligence, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story ) is directing the film, which will begin shooting in Australia this fall. The Hollywood Reporter noted earlier this month that the project is still auditioning for a lead female role.

Amazon was in talks for the live-action rights to Voltron in 2022, alongside Warner Bros. , Universal, and several other studios.

Thurber is also co-writing the script with Ellen Shanman and producing the project with Hidden Pictures' Todd Lieberman, Hobie Films' David Hoberman ( Beauty and the Beast 2017), and World Events Productions' Bob Koplar ( Voltron: Legendary Defender ).

World Events Productions, Ltd. (WEP) and the late Peter O'Keefe adapted the first 1984-1985 Voltron television series from two Toei Animation robot anime: King of Beasts Golion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV . Both Golion and the first Voltron story centered on young pilots who fight against an empire of alien conquerors — with the help of five mechanized lions that combine to form a robot.

Since the first series, the franchise spawned three television series produced outside Japan: the 3D CG Voltron: The Third Dimension in 1998, the 2D Voltron Force in 2011, and DreamWorks and Netflix 's Voltron: Legendary Defender in 2016.

The eighth and final season of the Voltron: Legendary Defender animated series premiered on Netflix in December 2018. Netflix is streaming 12 episodes of the original Voltron series under the title Voltron 84 .

Studios previously attempted a live-action Hollywood project for the franchise in 2007 and then in 2012, but neither project moved forward.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Borys Kit) via screenthrill's Instagram account