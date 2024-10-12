News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan September List
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
This month's list featured 13 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 16
- #2 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23
- #3 — Yasuhiro Nightow's Trigun Deluxe
- #5 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #7 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 39
- #9 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus volume 1
- #10 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 11
- #11 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #12 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 12
- #15 — Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 20
- #16 — Itsuki Nanao, Natsu Hyūga, Touko Shino, and Nekokurage's The Apothecary Diaries volume 12
- #18 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 2
- #20 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki 3-in-1 Deluxe Edition
The ninth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #8. Additionally, the first volume of Suji Kim, Namu, Seomal, and P's Under the Oak Tree Korean webcomic ranked at #13.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)