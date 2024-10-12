×
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan September List

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Jujutsu Kaisen, Trigun, Berserk, more make top 20 list

The 16th volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for September.

This month's list featured 13 manga volumes, including:

The ninth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #8. Additionally, the first volume of Suji Kim, Namu, Seomal, and P's Under the Oak Tree Korean webcomic ranked at #13.

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)

