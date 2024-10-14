Asahi Production Signs Business Partnership with Pierrot

Partnership aims to strengthen system for stable production of high-quality anime titles

Image via PR Times' website ©Asahi Production ©Pierrot

announced on Friday that it has signed a business partnership agreement with animeto strengthen the system for stable production of high-quality anime works.

Asahi Production stated that in the current environment of animation production, the number of television anime titles produced has remained at around 300 per year since around 2015. The company added that there is a demand for titles produced to be of higher quality, using more advanced technology.

With the business partnership agreement, Asahi Production and Pierrot aim to leverage the strengths of both companies to establish a system for stable production of higher quality works. Both companies will aim for further growth through joint projects and sharing of resources, including human resources.

Asahi Production was established in 1973, and is known for the animation production of anime series such as B-PROJECT Passion*Love Call , Blue Drop , A Galaxy Next Door , Giant Beasts of Ars , Gushing Over Magical Girls , Hello Kitty Ringo no Mori no Fantasy , Peach Boy Riverside , Sugar Bunnies , and the WAVE!! -Let's go surfing!! trilogy film.

Yūji Nunokawa founded Pierrot in 1979. Since then, the studio has worked on a large number of works including The Wonderful Adventures of Nils , Urusei Yatsura , Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files , Naruto , Boruto , Tokyo Ghoul , Black Clover , and Bleach .

Michiyuki Honma is the company's current president and CEO. The company's main studio is headquartered in Tokyo.

Pierrot rebranded its second studio to " Pierrot Films " in July this year. Pierrot Films is producing the fourth season of Mr. Osomatsu .

Pierrot announced production on an as-yet untitled magical girl television anime series on June 29. The series is the latest in a line of magical girl television anime from Pierrot , including Magical Angel Creamy Mami (1983-1984), Magical Fairy Persia (1984-1985), Magical Star Magical Emi (1985-1986), Magical Idol Pastel Yumi (1986), and Fancy Lala (1998).

Sources: Asahi Production, PR Times, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web