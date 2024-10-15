Crunchyroll Adds BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- Film on October 17

Film streams subbed/dubbed in select territories worldwide

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the anime film of Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The film will stream in select territories worldwide in Japanese with subtitles in English, Latin American Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, European Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Arabic. The film will also have dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Castilian Spanish, French, German, and Italian.

©金城宗幸・三宮宏太・ノ村優介・講談社／「劇場版ブルーロック」製作委員会

Blue Lock

The film opened in North America on June 28. The spinoff manga focuses on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titularfacility.is releasing the spinoff manga in print.

The film premiered in Japan on April 19. The film sold 337,000 tickets to earn 463 million yen (about US$2.99 million) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend.

The film stars:

The film features returning cast and staff members. The television anime's assistant director Shunsuke Ishikawa directed the film at 8-Bit . Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , Silver Spoon , 2019 Fruits Basket ) supervised and wrote the series scripts, and the manga's Kaneshiro supervised the story. Nomura is credited as the character designer. Jun Murayama composed the music. Nissy and SKY-HI perform the theme song "Stormy."

BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN , the second television anime season, debuted on October 5, and is airing on a new programming block titled IM Animation on TV Asahi that will air on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. The new season will have 14 episodes, and "will focus on the match between BLUE LOCK and the U-20 National Japan team, in which the survival of the BLUE LOCK project is at stake." Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime's 24-episode first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub .

Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the original BLUELOCK manga in English digitally, and is also releasing it in print. The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021.

Source: Press release