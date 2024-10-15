News
Gundam Silver Phantom VR Anime Streams 2nd Promo Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Gundam.info streamed the second promotional video for Bandai Namco Filmworks and virtual reality (VR) production company Atlas V's Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom feature-length VR anime on Tuesday. Meta launched the latest version of its Quest VR headset, Quest 3S, on the same day.
The story takes place years after the events of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime, when an Earth commander defects to a new group formed from the remaining Neo Zeon members, and a mercenary group is hired to go after her.
The main cast for the Japanese version of the anime includes:
- Yūki Shin as Male Protagonist
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Female Protagonist
- Mariya Ise as Babia Lena
- Yukari Oribe as Mabel Lena
- Ryō Hirohashi as Haro
- Yūki Kaji as Fixzi Fix
- Kikuko Inoue as Azami Meggineh
- Hiroya Egashira as Joff Idiy
The English dub cast members are:
- Brandon McInnis as Male Protagonist
- Jeannie Tirado as Female Protagonist
- Lizzie Freeman as Babia Lena
- Rebeka Thomas as Mabel Lena
- Cristina Vee as Haro
- Howard Wang as Fixzi Fix
- Dawn M. Bennett as Azami Meggineh
- Armen Taylor as Joff Idiy
The anime debuted on October 3 at 1:00 p.m. EDT on the Meta Quest 2, 3, and 3S headsets.
Kenichi Suzuki (SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors, Gundam Evolve) directed the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi (Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) wrote the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) designed the characters, and Mika Akitaka (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon) was in charge of mechanical design. Yoshiya Ikeda composed the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) was the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks produced the VR anime.
Other staff members included:
- Interactive Designer: Ferdinand Dervieux
- Technical Artist Director: Gaël Chaize
- CG Animation Director: Naoki Yamamoto
Shōko Nakagawa performed the film's theme song "Across the World."
Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC in November 2023. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V.
The story is set in the Universal Century 0096.
Another recently announced Gundam project from Bandai Namco Filmworks is the Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance project, which consists of six 30-minute episodes that will stream worldwide on Netflix. The staff at Sunrise and Safe House are producing the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. The anime will debut on Thursday.
Source: Gundam.info