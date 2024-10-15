I'll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, October 15 Premiere

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©大木戸いずみ・早瀬ジュン/KADOKAWA/「歴史に残る悪女になるぞ」製作委員会

The English dub cast includes:

Helena Walstrom is directing the dub . Samantha Herek is producing it. Heather Walker is in charge of adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer, and Derric Benavides the engineer.

The anime premiered on October 1, and is airing on 29 channels in Japan. The show is also streaming in Japan on the d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and Anime Hōdai services. Crunchyroll is streaming the show as it airs.

The anime's first episode had its world premiere at the Anime Messe Babelsberg 2024 event in Berlin, Germany on July 20.

Yūji Yanase ( By the Grace of the Gods , In the Land of Leadale ) is directing the anime at Maho Film , and Sawako Hirabayashi ( Delicious Party♡Precure , Wolf Girl & Black Prince ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūko Watabe ( Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp ) and Eri Kojima ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ) are the main character designers. Moe Hyūga ( The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

Liyuu performs the opening theme song "Baddududu" and Rin Kurusu performs the ending theme song "Wacchu Ane?."

The story follows a girl named Alicia who hates "goody-two-shoes" heroines. Her wishes come true when she is reincarnated into a villainess in her favorite otome games. She strives to be the world's most evil villainess in history. However, the more she tries to be a villainess, the more the prince appears to like her...

Ō̄kido debuted the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. О̄kido launched the light novel series with illustrator Jyun Hayase in 2020. The series' seventh volume shipped in Japan on Tuesday.

Akari Hoshi launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC in September 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on September 30.

The novel and manga series combined has over 1.4 million copies in circulation, including digitally.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.