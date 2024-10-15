TOHO to Acquire N. American Animation Distributor GKIDS as Its Subsidiary

Image via GKIDS © TOHO, GKIDS

North American animation distributorannounced on Tuesday that Japanese entertainment companyhas reached an agreement to acquire 100% offor an undisclosed amount., which has offices in New York and Los Angeles, will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of, which is based in Los Angeles.

TOHO aims to grow and expand outside of Japan, connecting its Japanese and international productions more directly with creators and fans overseas through its " TOHO VISION 2032 TOHO Group Management Corporate Strategy." With this acqusition, TOHO adds a North American theatrical and home entertainment distribution, marketing, and sales company to complement TOHO International 's licensing, merchandising, and e-commerce operations. GKIDS can then utilize synergies and capabilities with the larger TOHO parent group, while maintaining its management team.

GKIDS Founder Eric Beckman will remain as CEO, and Dave Jesteadt will remain as President. They said regarding the acquisition:

"For all GKIDS ' filmmakers, content partners, distribution partners, and especially the fans, this is truly great news. GKIDS will continue to operate as we always have – with the same team, the same passion, and the same mission – but now with the backing of a highly complementary and legendary parent company. We are truly thrilled to be joining forces with the esteemed and storied TOHO , home to Godzilla and Akira Kurosawa , as well as blockbuster anime franchises like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen . This partnership will empower us to bring even more amazing films to North American and global audiences, while we continue to champion animation as a cinematic artform and push the limits of what the medium is capable of. We could not be more excited about the opportunities in front of us. The best is yet to come."

TOHO President and CEO Hiro Matsuoka stated:

"Through their hard work, vision, and integrity, GKIDS has built a unique position in the US market, which dovetails perfectly with TOHO 's own strengths and strategic mission. This partnership accelerates TOHO 's goals to prioritize animation, develop international markets, and support IP creation, while bringing exceptional Japanese and animated content to global audiences. We are honored to be working together with Eric, Dave and the entire GKIDS team and welcoming them into the TOHO family."

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to TOHO . Nishimura & Asahi (Gaikokuho Kyodo Jigyo) acted as its legal advisor. Meanwhile, ACF Investment Bank acted as an exclusive financial advisor to GKIDS with Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP as legal advisor.

TOHO and GKIDS have worked together on multiple films, including Makoto Shinkai 's Weathering With You and Studio Trigger 's Promare . TOHO is the Japanese domestic distributor for several properties that GKIDS handles in North America, including Studio Ghibli films.

TOHO acquired all shares of the anime studio Science SARU on June 19, and made it its consolidated subsidiary. With this acquisition, TOHO aims to strengthen its capacity for high-quality anime production and accelerate the growth of its anime business. TOHO acquired a controlling stake in the TIA ( TOHO Interactive Animation) studio in 2022 and made it a subsidiary company under the new name TOHO animation STUDIO .

GKIDS is the distributor of numerous anime films in North America, including films by Studio Ghibli , Makoto Shinkai , and Mamoru Hosoda . The company has also released Look Back by Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto , The First Slam Dunk , Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) and previous films, Blue Giant , and Studio Trigger 's PROMARE . The company will screen Science SARU and Naoko Yamada 's The Colors Within ( Kimi no Iro ) anime feature film, as well as Shinei Animation and France's Miyu Productions ' Ghost Cat Anzu 2D-animated film, will play in North American theaters in winter 2024. GKIDS also has the theatrical, videogram, and digital transactional rights to the DAN DA DAN television anime adaptation.

