Konami Announces Edens Zero Action RPG for Consoles, PC in 2025

Trailer previews gameplay for Xbox Series X|S, PC title

Konami announced during the Xbox Partner Preview livestream on Thursday a new action role-playing game based on Hiro Mashima 's Edens Zero manga. The game will launch for Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2025. The video's description lists the game "is coming to consoles." The company streamed an announcement trailer that previews the gameplay:

The game features various controllable characters and an adventure across different planets. The story follows the manga. Original creator Mashima "had thorough input throughout the game's production."

Konami initially announced that the series was inspiring a 3D action RPG for consoles in 2020.

Mashima ( Fairy Tail , Rave Master ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018, and ended it on June 26. Kodansha published the manga's 33rd compiled book volume on August 16.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English both digitally and in print. The company describes the story:

At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park's front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered in Japan in April 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. The show began streaming on Netflix outside of Japan in August 2021.

The second season of Edens Zero premiered in April 2023 on NTV and its affiliates. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. France's Mediatoon Distribution acquired the worldwide distribution rights for the second season.

The manga is also inspiring a top-down RPG for mobile devices. Konami is developing the game.

