Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Game's Trailer Reveals Earlier February 21 Release

Trailer previews naval combat, new/returning characters, story

Sega began streaming a new trailer during the Xbox Partner Preview livestream on Thursday for Ryu ga Gotoku Studio's Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ) game. The video reveals that the game will launch one week early on February 21, instead of February 28. In a second video, executive producer and director Masayoshi Yokoyama explains that the release date has been moved up because development is progressing "more smoothly than expected" and to allow players to experience the game to come after Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii "with peace of mind." The first video previews the game's naval combat, new and returning characters such as Michele and Saejima, and story:

Sega will release the game worldwide on February 28, 2025 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam .

The game features Goro Majima as the protagonist, and takes place half a year after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth . The story centers on Goro after he arrives at a beach after losing his memory, and how he comes to lead a band of pirates.

The game has three main locations: Hawaii, Rich Island, and Madlantis. Players can command a ship and sail to various islands.

Those who pre-order the standard, deluxe, or collector's edition of the game will get the Ichiban Kasuga Pirate Crew & Special Outfit, which will add Ichiban and his pet crawfish Nancy to the player's pirate crew, as well as two of Ichiban's outfits.

The deluxe edition includes a "Legendary Pirate Crew Pack," a ship customization pack, an outfit pack, and an extra karaoke and CD pack. The collector's edition includes the same extras as the Deluxe Edition but also adds an acrylic standee, an eye patch, a treasure coin pin, and a pirate flag.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise .