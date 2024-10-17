Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection Game Reveals 3 More Titles, February 27 Release

Konami announced on Thursday that it will release its Yu Gi Oh! Early Days Collection game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide on February 27, 2025. The company also revealed that the collection will include the following games originally released for Game Boy Advance: Yu Gi Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul , Yu Gi Oh! The Sacred Cards , and Yu Gi Oh! Reshef of Destruction .

Image via Konami © 2020 Studio Dice/SHUEISHA, TV TOKYO, Konami, Konami Digital Entertainment

The game will collect several early Yu Gi Oh! games to commemorate the Yu Gi Oh! trading card game's 25th anniversary. The collection will include Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Saikyō Duelist Senki ( Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists ) Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 , Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters , Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories , and Yu Gi Oh! Dark Duel Stories .

The collection will include a new save/load feature as well as online support for Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist . Some titles will be updated with online support after the release.

The game's English website previously revealed that its physical edition will include one of two random Quarter Century Secret Rare Harpie's Feather Duster cards. The website notes that the cards are only available in the Americas and Europe, and that there will be a different version of the bonus cards in Japan.

Konami Digital Entertainment recently announced the establishment of its own anime studio, KONAMI animation . The studio debuted its first animation, the " Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game The Chronicles " anime short to mark the game's 25th anniversary.

Source: Konami