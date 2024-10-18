News
'I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic' Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff, 1st Promo Video
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the television anime of Nazuna Miki's I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic (Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita) light novel series unveiled more cast, staff, and the anime's first promotional video on Friday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Wonderlust" by saji.
The newly announced cast are:
The newly announced staff are:
- Art Director: Goichi Katanosaka
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yohei Konishi
- Color Design: Hitomi Sano
- Editing: Rikito Ōiwane
- Sound Director: Toshiki Kameyama
- Sound Effects: Katsuhiro Nakano
- Sound Production: TO Books
- Music Production: King Records
The anime stars:
- Ayumu Murase as Liam
- Tomokazu Sugita as Radon
- Haruka Tomatsu as Asuna
- Saori Hayami as Jodi
- Shizuka Itō as Scarlet
- Takehito Koyasu as Raymond
- Rie Kugimiya as Mysterious Girl
Ken'ichi Ishikura (D.C.III ~Da Capo III~, Ongaku Shōjo) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack. Tatsuya Takahashi (Domestic Girlfriend, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon) is in charge of series scripts, Midori Otsuka (Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama (The Apothecary Diaries, Jujutsu Kaisen) is composing the music.
Miki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2019. TO Books published the first volume with illustration by Kabocha in February 2020, and the ninth volume will ship on October 19.
J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and released the first volume digitally on April 4. J-Novel Club describes the story:
What's a guy to do when his life suddenly changes while innocently enjoying a nice, cold drink after work? And I mean really changes.
This middle-aged commoner now finds himself in the body of Liam Hamilton, the young son of a noble house teetering on the brink of collapse. Between his fervidly desperate father and his utterly apathetic brothers, the only bright side to his new situation is that Liam can finally try learning magic like he's always wanted. Little does he know his hobby of choice may be about to turn his life upside-down yet again!
Will Liam be able to master the craft of magic? And will it be enough to save him from the shadow looming over his family...?
Rio Akisaki launched the manga adaptation on TO Books' web manga site Comic Corona (now Corona EX) in February 2020. TO Books published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2020, and the eighth volume released on March 15.
Taiki Tose launched the spinoff manga titled Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita: Chris wa Goshujin-sama ga Daisuki! on TO Books' web manga site Corona EX in September 2023.
Source: Press release