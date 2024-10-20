News
Headhunted to Another World Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs, January Debut
posted on by Egan Loo
The live-streamed "5th Overlap Bunko All-Star Roundup Special" debuted the second promotional video and a new key visual for the anime of Benigashira and Muramitsu's Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! (Salaryman ga Isekai ni Ittara Shitennō ni Natta Hanashi) manga on Sunday. The video unveils four more cast members, the theme songs, and January premiere for the the anime.
The newly announced cast members are:
TVアニメ『サラリーマンが異世界に行ったら四天王になった話』— TVアニメ『サラリーマンが異世界に行ったら四天王になった話』公式 (@salaryman_big4) October 20, 2024
👔キャスト情報解禁 👔
シルフィード
cv. #星野貴紀https://t.co/y82lbHrWsc#サラリーマン四天王 pic.twitter.com/MBW3g0u1I5
Nene Hieda as Genome
TVアニメ『サラリーマンが異世界に行ったら四天王になった話』— TVアニメ『サラリーマンが異世界に行ったら四天王になった話』公式 (@salaryman_big4) October 20, 2024
👔キャスト情報解禁 👔
ゲーノーム
cv. #稗田寧々https://t.co/y82lbHrWsc#サラリーマン四天王 pic.twitter.com/zIRSoWd3pV
Chitose Morinaga as Orle
TVアニメ『サラリーマンが異世界に行ったら四天王になった話』— TVアニメ『サラリーマンが異世界に行ったら四天王になった話』公式 (@salaryman_big4) October 20, 2024
👔キャスト情報解禁 👔
オルル
cv. #森永千才https://t.co/y82lbHrWsc#サラリーマン四天王 pic.twitter.com/HjL2YhTLto
Ayami Tsukui as Neia
TVアニメ『サラリーマンが異世界に行ったら四天王になった話』— TVアニメ『サラリーマンが異世界に行ったら四天王になった話』公式 (@salaryman_big4) October 20, 2024
👔キャスト情報解禁 👔
ネイア
cv. #津久井彩文https://t.co/y82lbHrWsc#サラリーマン四天王 pic.twitter.com/k1KRuOCjZP
As heard in the video above, Kentarō Seino performs the opening theme song "Isekai Kyōsōkyoku" (Alternate World Concerto), while the music project otonari performs the ending theme song "Tsuyo Girlfriend" (Strong Girlfriend).
Seven Seas published the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Dennosuke Uchimura is just an ordinary Japanese salaryman, until he's sent to work in Vietnam where he dies in a hit-and-run accident. Uchimura is reincarnated and summoned to another world by the Demon King, who offers him a new job–as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of his army! Uchimura is faced with an offer he can't refuse, but can he do the job?
The cast includes:
- Yūki Ono as Dennosuke Uchimura
- Konomi Kohara as Ulmandra
- Akio Ōtsuka as the Demon King
Michio Fukuda (Failure Frame) is directing at GEEK TOYS and CompTown with assistant director Seung-Deok Kim, and Hiroko Fukuda (Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me, Taisho Otome Fairy Tale) is in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata (Migi & Dali, Otherside Picnic) is designing the characters, and Takafumi Wada (The Seven Deadly Sins, Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign) is composing the music.
The other staff members include:
- Color Key Artist: Haruko Nobori
- Art Director: Ken Naito
- 3D CG Director: Kōhei Ogawa
- Compositing Director of Photography: Takeshi Kuchiba
- Editing: Masahiro Gotō
- Music Production: Pony Canyon
- Sound Director: Nobuyuki Abe
- Sound Effects: Junichiro Suzuki
The manga launched on Overlap's Comic Gardo web manga service in December 2019, and the ninth compiled book volume shipped on July 25.
The manga adapts Benigashira's earlier manga which they drew themselves, and began releasing digitally with the first volume in June 2019. The manga runs parallel to the new version by Muramitsu.
Source: 5th Overlap Bunko All-Star Roundup Special stream