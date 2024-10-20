×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Headhunted to Another World Anime's 2nd Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Songs, January Debut

posted on by Egan Loo
Takanori Hoshino, Nene Hieda, Chitose Morinaga, Ayami Tsukui join cast

The live-streamed "5th Overlap Bunko All-Star Roundup Special" debuted the second promotional video and a new key visual for the anime of Benigashira and Muramitsu's Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! (Salaryman ga Isekai ni Ittara Shitennō ni Natta Hanashi) manga on Sunday. The video unveils four more cast members, the theme songs, and January premiere for the the anime.

gavdylua4aaguyt
Image via Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime's website
© 村光・ベニガシラ・オーバーラップ／サラリーマン四天王製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Takanori Hoshino as Sylphid

Nene Hieda as Genome

Chitose Morinaga as Orle

Ayami Tsukui as Neia

As heard in the video above, Kentarō Seino performs the opening theme song "Isekai Kyōsōkyoku" (Alternate World Concerto), while the music project otonari performs the ending theme song "Tsuyo Girlfriend" (Strong Girlfriend).

img_fv_03
Image via Headhunted to Another World: From Salaryman to Big Four! anime's website
© 村光・ベニガシラ・オーバーラップ／サラリーマン四天王製作委員会

Seven Seas published the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Dennosuke Uchimura is just an ordinary Japanese salaryman, until he's sent to work in Vietnam where he dies in a hit-and-run accident. Uchimura is reincarnated and summoned to another world by the Demon King, who offers him a new job–as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of his army! Uchimura is faced with an offer he can't refuse, but can he do the job?

The cast includes:

Michio Fukuda (Failure Frame) is directing at GEEK TOYS and CompTown with assistant director Seung-Deok Kim, and Hiroko Fukuda (Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me, Taisho Otome Fairy Tale) is in charge of the series scripts. Ayumi Nishibata (Migi & Dali, Otherside Picnic) is designing the characters, and Takafumi Wada (The Seven Deadly Sins, Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign) is composing the music.

The other staff members include:

The manga launched on Overlap's Comic Gardo web manga service in December 2019, and the ninth compiled book volume shipped on July 25.

The manga adapts Benigashira's earlier manga which they drew themselves, and began releasing digitally with the first volume in June 2019. The manga runs parallel to the new version by Muramitsu.

Source: 5th Overlap Bunko All-Star Roundup Special stream

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives