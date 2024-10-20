I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Light Novels Get TV Anime Next April

The live-streamed "5th Overlap Bunko All-Star Roundup Special" debuted a teaser promotional video that announced that the television anime adaptation of Yomu Mishima 's I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! ( Ore wa Seikan Kokka no Akutoku Ryōshu! ) light novel series will premiere next April.

The anime stars:

The staff members are:

The anime will premiere next April in the " Animazing " programming block on Japan's ABC TV, TV Asahi , and 22 other channels.

Seven Seas publishes the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

In his last life, Liam lived as a moral, responsible person…but died deep in debt and betrayed by his wife. Reborn into the ruling family of a vast interstellar empire, Liam knows that life is divided into the downtrodden and the ones who do the stomping, so this time he's going to take what he wants and live for himself. But somehow, things refuse to work out that way. Despite doing his best to become a tyrant, Liam's decisions lead to nothing but peace and prosperity for the empire under his rule, and he just gets more and more popular!

Mishima began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018. Overlap began publishing print versions of the story with art by Nadare Takamine , beginning with the first volume in July 2020.

Seven Seas is also releasing Kai Nadashima 's manga adaptation, as well as Mishima's I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! light novel spinoff series. The spinoff debuted in December 2022, and Jyu Ishiguchi launched a manga adaptation of the spinoff on Comic Gardo in July 2023. The manga's first compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 25.

Seven Seas publishes Mishima's Trapped in a Dating Sim light novel series

Update: Headline corrected. Thanks, harushiga.

Source: 5th Overlap Bunko All-Star Roundup Special stream