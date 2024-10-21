Bleach: Rebirth of Souls Game's Character Trailer Previews Renji

3D arena fighting game slated for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC in early 2025

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Monday a new English character trailer for Bleach : Rebirth of Souls , a new 3D arena fighting game for the Bleach franchise for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The trailer introduces the abilities of Renji Abarai:

Bandai Namco will release the game in early 2025.

In the game, players use attacks to cut down their opponents' Reishi. Breaking down one gauge of Reishi decreases their opponent's Konpaku, which is their health represented by nine bars. Players can use combos to destroy multiple Konpaku, and use reverse actions while attacking and defending. Accumulated spiritual power lets fighters use Spiritual Pressure Moves, then awaken and unleash Bankai.

The game's story and characters will cover the original manga from the "Substitute Soul Reaper" arc up to the "Arrancar" arc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Awaken the blade and reverse your fate in BLEACH REBIRTH OF SOULS. Engage in thrilling action-packed battles with iconic characters from the legendary anime franchise including Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). In the game, players will be able to unleash unique sword abilities like Bankai and unlock new forms in battle to claim victory against their opponents

The 20th anniversary of the Bleach anime "inspired" the game's development.

Katsuaki Tsuzuki is the game's producer.

KLab debuted the Bleach : Brave Souls action role-playing game for iOS and Android devices in Japan in July 2015 and worldwide in January 2016. The game launched for PC in August 2020 worldwide except in mainland China. KLab released the game on PS4 in March 2022. The game launched for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on June 27, and will launch for the Switch at a later date.

The Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries. The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 - The Conflict debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on October 5.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between. The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.