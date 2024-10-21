News
Cardfight Vanguard Divinez 2nd Season's English Dub Premieres on October 25
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Season premiered on July 6, ended in its 13th episode on October 12
The CARDFIGHTVanguard franchise YouTube channel began streaming on Saturday a video for the English dub of Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2, and it announces that the dub will premiere on October 25.
The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime premiered in Japan on January 13, and is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime. The English dub of the anime premiered on April 26 on the franchise's YouTube channel.
The franchise recently announced its new Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen anime.
Source: CARDFIGHTVanguard franchise YouTube channel