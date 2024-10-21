×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Cardfight Vanguard Divinez 2nd Season's English Dub Premieres on October 25

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Season premiered on July 6, ended in its 13th episode on October 12

The CARDFIGHTVanguard franchise YouTube channel began streaming on Saturday a video for the English dub of Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2, and it announces that the dub will premiere on October 25.

divinez
Image via Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's Twitter account
bushiroad All Rights Reserved. ©VANGUARD Divinez　Character Design ©2021-2024 CLAMP・ST
Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Season 2 premiered on July 6 and ended in its 13th episode on October 12.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez anime premiered in Japan on January 13, and is also streaming on Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, and Niconico streaming services, and on the Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime. The English dub of the anime premiered on April 26 on the franchise's YouTube channel.

The franchise recently announced its new Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez Deluxe-hen anime.

Source: CARDFIGHTVanguard franchise YouTube channel

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives