Super Smash Bros. Creator Masahiro Sakurai Teases New Game

Super Smash Bros. game director and Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai posted a 46-minute finale special for his YouTube channel about game development on Tuesday. In the video, he teased that he had received a request to write a game proposal in July 2021, which he had finished at lightning speed. He was able to move forward with production with a target timeframe starting April 2022, but he needed time to assemble a team. Thus, he started planning his YouTube channel about game development during that time. He stated that assuming he is able to get the game made, it should be announced "sooner or later." He explained more about his channel throughout the video. (game proposal information starts at about 1:23 in video below):

In August 2022, Sakurai launched his YouTube channel about game development, titled " Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games" and styled after his Mr. Sakurai Presents video presentations. In his finale video, Sakura explained that while waiting for the new team was to be assembled, he decided to start the YouTube channel. Until his most recent videos, he had filmed all of the footage for his channel two and a half years ago.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate shipped for Nintendo Switch in December 2018. The game includes all previous playable characters and supports eight-player battles.

Sakurai formed his own company Sora Ltd. in September 2005. Through his studio Project Sora, he created the Kid Icarus: Uprising game for Nintendo 3DS in March 2012.