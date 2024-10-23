Aiko Koyama's Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san Manga Starts Final Arc

Manga launched in 2016

© Aiko Koyama, Shogakukan

This year's 48th issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday that's(Makanai in the Maiko Lodge) manga will start its final arc in the magazine's next issue on October 30.

The manga recently went on hiatus in August and resumed serialization on September 4.

The manga's story is set in Kyoto's "hanamachi" geisha quarter. Here, after geisha finish their work late at night, they spend the night resting at a lodge to prepare for the next day. The story centers on Kiyo, an Aomori native who works as a cook in a geisha lodge in Kyoto after finishing junior high school and leaving home. She also has a friend named Sumire who is a maiko, or apprentice geisha.

Koyama launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in December 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's 27th compiled book volume on September 11. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2020.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation titled Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House . The anime premiered on the NHK World channel with English subtitles in February 2021, and new episodes debut once a month. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime.

The manga also inspired a live-action series titled The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House , which debuted on Netflix worldwide in January 2023.