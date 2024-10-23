Double Dragon Revive Game's Trailer Reveals Marian, Yagyu Ranzo

Characters join 2025 PS4, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC game

Arc System Works unveiled a trailer for its new Double Dragon Revive on Tuesday. The trailer reveals the characters Marian, girlfriend of Billy in the original Double Dragon , and Yagyu Ranzo, a ninja from Double Dragon 3 .

The game is slated for release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam ) next year.

Arc System Works previously ported the Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon games on modern systems last November, followed by the Double Dragon Collection of six games on Switch, which launched in North America on June 14.

Arc System Works released Double Dragon IV , the latest main game in the Double Dragon franchise , in 2017. The Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons spinoff debuted in July 2023.

