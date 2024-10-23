French-Japanese Film Ghost Cat Anzu Streams English-Subtitled Trailer

Film screens in N. American theaters on November 15

GKIDS began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for Shinei Animation and France's Miyu Productions ' Ghost Cat Anzu 2D-animated film on Wednesday. The film will screen in North American theaters on November 15.

The film opened in Japan on July 19.

The film stars:

Mutsuo Yoshioka and Shōhei Uno also contribute voices.

Cast members also acted as the characters in footage that served as a reference for animating the characters, with their spoken lines during the filming of their movements also being used in the film.

Yōko Kuno and Nobuhiro Yamashita directed the film, and Shinji Imaoka wrote its script. The film is 90 minutes long and utilizes mixed animation techniques combining 2D digital animation with rotoscopy. Yōko Kuno was the character designer, Julien De Man was the art director and color key artist, Namiko Ishidate and Yukie Nakauchi were the animation directors, and Keiichi Suzuki composed the music.

Chiaki Satō ( A.S.A.B ) performs the theme song "Matatabi."

The film screened as a work-in-progress at the Annecy Animation Festival in June 2023. The Paris-based CHARADES company will handle international sales. GKIDS has acquired the North American rights to the film.

Miyu Productions describes the film's story:

Karin, 11 years old, is abandoned by her father at her grandfather's house, the monk of a small town in the Japanese countryside. Her grandfather asks Anzu, his jovial and helpful although rather capricious ghost cat, to look after her. The meeting of their strong characters causes sparks, at least at the beginning…

Kodansha published the one-volume Bakeneko Anzu-chan manga in 2007.