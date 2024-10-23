Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Series Ranks #7 in Netflix's Weekly Global English TV Shows

'Season 1' earns 2.4 million views, ranks #2 in TV (all languages) in Japan, 4 other territories

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the new animation project Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance ranked #7 on its global top 10 TV ranking for English titles during the week of October 14-20. Netflix reported the project's "Season 1" garnered 2.4 million views over the course of 5.8 million cumulative hours.

The animated series ranked in the top 10 list in TV shows (English and non-English combined) in 12 countries and territories: Italy, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and New Caledonia. It was #2 in TV (English and non-English combined) in Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The Gundam.info website reported that the series was in the "Top 10 Series Today" list in 44 countries and territories.

The six-episode series streaming exclusively worldwide on Netflix on October 17. The story focuses on the European front during the One Year War made famous by the first Gundam anime. The story centers on Iria Solari, and the mobile suits include the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II and the Federation mobile suit Gundam.

The staff at Sunrise and Safe House produced the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Gavin Hignight ( Tekken: Bloodline , Transformers: Cyberverse, Star Wars: Resistance, Marvel's Spider-Man game) wrote the scripts, and German artist Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero, Warhammer 40.000's "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") directed the project. Naohiro Ogata ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) and Hignight served as executive producers, and Hiroaki Yura produced.

Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura was the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane ( Cowboy Bebop , Escaflowne , multiple Gundam projects) was the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) composed the music.

Australian actress Celia Massingham ( DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black ) voiced the lead character and performed the motion-capture for animation.

