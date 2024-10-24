Sanrio announced on Thursday that Kuromi's Pretty Journey , the short anime series based on its Kuromi character, will have a new series titled Kuromi's Pretty Journey ~Hachamecha! Multiverse Dasshutsu!~ (Chaotic! The Great Multiverse Escape!) that will debut on YouTube on October 31. The anime will have a simultaneous English dub release.

Image via Kuromi Project X/Twitter account © 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD.

The new series' story begins when Kuromi wanders into the multiverse and meets a handsome man named Nico. Together, they try to get back to their own worlds. Along the way, they meet various types of Kuromi, including a zombie Kuromi, a villainess lady Kuromi, and manga creator Kuromi, to name a few. Yūki Kaji voices the new character Nico.

Toshiyuki Morikawa , Mamiko Noto , Yōko Hikasa , and Rei Sakuma also join the new series' cast. Junko Takeuchi , Noboru Maeda , Kotomi Aihara , Ikue Ōtani , and Misaki Watada all return from the previous series.

The English dub cast includes Diana Garnet , Winton White, Vinay Murthy , Anya Floris , Kristen Watts , Hannah Grace , Jack Merluzzi , and Thina Shimada. Zal Heiwa Sethna is credited for translation. Fumi Nakajima is credited for casting. Soli Consultants, Inc. is the talent agency for the dub .

Sachi Miura is directing the anime at Qzil.la , IMAGICA Infos Co., Ltd., and Studio Nanahoshi . Takayuki Abe is overseeing the series scripts, while Yodine and Domeshi are penning the scripts. Kōdai Tajima and sachiko15 are credited for the ending sequence's production. and nest* is credited for producing the project. Singer, actress, and model ano performs the theme song "Fuhen" (Abnormal).

The first Kuromi's Pretty Journey short anime series premiered its first three episodes on YouTube and TikTok in February 2023. Three new episodes premiered every Friday, for a total of 21 episodes. Sanrio began streaming the anime in English in July 2023.

The Kuromi character first appeared in the 2005 Sanrio anime Onegai My Melody , as well as its sequel series. The character ranked #3 in Sanrio 's "Character Awards" for the past three years.

Update: Added simuldub details. Thanks PipimiOden and SleepyBat.