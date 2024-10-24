Live-Action Film Mr. Yano's ordinary days Streams Short Film Clip

The staff for the live-action film of Yui Tamura 's Mr. Yano's ordinary days ( Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi ) manga unveiled a film clip on Wednesday. The video shows the chain of unlucky events Yano experiences in a day. The video also previews the film's previously announced theme song "Yellow Yellow" by FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE .

The film will open on November 15.

The film stars:

Yūsei Yagi as Tsuyoshi Yano

as Tsuyoshi Yano Anji Ikehata as Kiyoko Yoshida

as Kiyoko Yoshida Kaito Nakamura as Yūdai Hashiba

as Yūdai Hashiba Mizuho Shiromiya as Izumi

Ria Niinuma as Mei

Keigo Itō as Tanaka

Ayame Tsutsui as Okamoto

Takehiko Shinjō is directing the live-action film. Noriaki Sugihara , Kei Watanabe , and Hajime Ibuki are penning the script. Nobuaki Nobusawa is composing the music. Travis Japan is performing the insert song "Staying with you."

The comedy manga centers on Tsuyoshi Yano, the perennially unlucky high school boy, and Kiyoko Yoshida, the classmate that constantly worries for him. Yoshida sees Yano come into school injured, and Yoshida begins following Yano out of concern for him, observing his unlucky daily life, and resolving to support him.

In addition to the live-action film, the manga is inspiring an anime.

Tamura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Comic Days website in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 13.