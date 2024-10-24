×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Live-Action Film Mr. Yano's ordinary days Streams Short Film Clip

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Video previews theme song 'Yellow Yellow' by FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE

The staff for the live-action film of Yui Tamura's Mr. Yano's ordinary days (Yano-kun no Futsū no Hibi) manga unveiled a film clip on Wednesday. The video shows the chain of unlucky events Yano experiences in a day. The video also previews the film's previously announced theme song "Yellow Yellow" by FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE.

visual
Image via Mr. Yano's ordinary days live-action film's X/Twitter account
©2024 映画「矢野くんの普通の日々」製作委員会 ©田村結衣／講談社
The film will open on November 15.

The film stars:

  • Yūsei Yagi as Tsuyoshi Yano
  • Anji Ikehata as Kiyoko Yoshida
  • Kaito Nakamura as Yūdai Hashiba
  • Mizuho Shiromiya as Izumi
  • Ria Niinuma as Mei
  • Keigo Itō as Tanaka
  • Ayame Tsutsui as Okamoto

Takehiko Shinjō is directing the live-action film. Noriaki Sugihara, Kei Watanabe, and Hajime Ibuki are penning the script. Nobuaki Nobusawa is composing the music. Travis Japan is performing the insert song "Staying with you."

The comedy manga centers on Tsuyoshi Yano, the perennially unlucky high school boy, and Kiyoko Yoshida, the classmate that constantly worries for him. Yoshida sees Yano come into school injured, and Yoshida begins following Yano out of concern for him, observing his unlucky daily life, and resolving to support him.

In addition to the live-action film, the manga is inspiring an anime.

Tamura launched the manga in Kodansha's Comic Days website in June 2021, and it is ongoing. Kodansha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 13.

Sources: Mr. Yano's ordinary days live-action film's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives