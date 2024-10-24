My Happy Marriage Anime's OVA Episode to Stream Worldwide on Netflix on November 22

The staff for the television anime of writer Akumi Agitogi and illustrator Tsukiho Tsukioka 's My Happy Marriage ( Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon ) light novel series revealed on Friday that the anime's original video animation ( OVA ) titled "Watashi no Shiawase no Katachi" (The Shape of My Happiness) will stream simultaneously worldwide on Netflix and other streaming services on November 22, "Good Couple Day" in Japan.

The OVA episode was first bundled on Blu-ray Disc with the novel's eighth volume, which shipped on March 15.

The story continues from where the first season's final episode ended, Kiyoka and Miyo attending a party, where Miyo puts to practice everything she learned in her ladies lessons with Hazuki. There, Kiyoka tells Miyo he wants her to meet someone.

The anime's second season will premiere in January, and will be available onand other streaming services.

The anime stars:

The new cast for the second season includes:

Ryōtarō Okiayu as Tadakiyo Kudo

as Tadakiyo Kudo Kikuko Inoue as Fuyu Kudo

as Fuyu Kudo Yūya Uchida as Naoshi Usui

Masayuki Kojima , previously a storyboarder and episode director for the first season, joins returning director Takehiro Kubota in directing the second season at Kinema Citrus . Ami Satō now has the sole credit for overseeing the series scripts (a credit she shared with Momoka Toyoda and Takahito Ōnishi for the first season), and she also co-writes the scripts alongside Misato Hashiba, Fūka Ishii , and Momoka Toyoda . Shōko Yasuda is again designing the characters, while Kuniyuki Itō is the sub-character designer. Tsunetaka Ema returns as compositing director of photography. Emi Katanosaka is back as art director, while Osamu Masuyama returns as art advisor. Other returning staff members include Anna Okamatsu as color key artist, Yuushi Koshida as 3D CG director, and Evan Call as composer.

Ryō Hirata , Mikio , and Takeshi Takakura also return as prop designers. Yoshihiro Sono and Yoshinori Hishinuma is back for art setting, though Masaki Yoshizaki is no longer credited for art setting. HALKA is once again credited for kimono design. hydekick is credited is 2D artist. Msayuki Kuroswa returns for editing. Omochi Mochigome is credited for PV production. Takahiro Ikeda is supervising the music, and MIRACLE BUS is producing the music in collaboration with Kinema Citrus and Kadokawa . Kisuke Koizumi is directing the sound again at Glovision . Kōji Morimoto is back to collaborate on script development.

The anime's 12-episode first season premiered in July 2023. Netflix also began streaming the anime worldwide in July 2023.

Agitogi and Tsukioka launched the novel series in January 2019. Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Born to a noble family, Miyo is raised by her abusive stepmother and married off to Kiyoka, a soldier so heartless his prior fiancées fled within three days into their engagement. With no home to return to, Miyo slowly starts to open her heart to her cold and pale husband-to-be, despite their rocky introduction... This might just be her chance at finding true love and happiness.

Rito Kohsaka 's manga adaptation debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in December 2018. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga physically and digitally in English.

A live-action film adaptation of the novels opened in Japan in March 2023. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, and sold 479,700 tickets to earn 654 million yen (about US$4.97 million) in its first three days.

