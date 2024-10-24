North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 20-26

Widely available in North America for the first time, Gridman Universe successfully ties up the loose ends of SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon , while fan-favorite character Akane looms heavy over the film.

― Gridman Universe is a direct sequel to both SSSS.Gridman. and SSSS.Dynazenon. It continues the plotlines and character arcs of both series, tying up loose ends for some and giving epilogues to oth...