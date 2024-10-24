×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 20-26

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation anime; Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki, My Boyfriend is a Dog manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Afro Samurai: Resurrection - Director's Cut BDPlease Crunchyroll US$14.98 October 22
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation BDCite Viz Media US$44.98 October 22
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 October 22
Ninja Scroll Limited Edition Steelbook BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 October 22
Outlaw Star BDPlease Crunchyroll US$49.98 October 22

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ako and Bambi Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 22
ATOM: The Beginning GN 9Cite Titan US$12.99 October 22
Blue Lock Season 1 Part 1 GN Box SetAnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$77.94 October 22
Blue Period GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 22
Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! GN 15-16Please Seven Seas US$17.99 October 22
Boy's Abyss GN 7Please Viz Media US$14.99 October 22
The Dangers in My Heart GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
Days With My Stepsister GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 22
Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All GN 1Please Yen Press US$20.00 October 22
Horimiya: A Piece of Memories GN 17Please Yen Press US$18.00 October 22
I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 22
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
Kageki Shojo!! GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 22
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 22
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
My Boyfriend is a Dog GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 22
My Dress-Up Darling GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 October 22
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 3Please Viz Media US$35.00 October 22
Nakamura-san, the Uninvited Gyaru GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 22
Night of the Living Cat GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 8 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 October 22
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 22
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 27Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 22
Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
A Sign of Affection GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 22
Skip and Loafer GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 22
Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 22
The Spellbook Library GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 22
Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 22
A Suitable Fetish GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 22
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 October 22
Tales of the Tendo Family GN 4Please One Peace Books US$11.95 October 22
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
The Titan's Bride GN 5Please Seven Seas US$15.95 October 22
Throw Away the Suit Together GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 22
Welcome to Succubus High! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 22
What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 22
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 22
Your Lie in April Omnibus GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 October 22

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ako and Bambi GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 22
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
ATOM: The Beginning GN 9Please Titan US$8.99 October 22
A Banished Odd-jobber Starts a New Life GN 7Please alphapolis US$7.20 October 25
Boy's Abyss GN 7Please Viz Media US$10.99 October 22
Crescent Moon Marching GN 5Please Azuki US$8.99 October 23
The Dangers in My Heart GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Days With My Stepsister GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 22
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 22
Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
An E-Rank Apothecarist GN 8Please alphapolis US$7.20 October 25
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Gachiakuta GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
Gamaran: Shura GN 25Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
Goodbye, Dragon Life GN 9Please alphapolis US$7.20 October 25
The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All GN 1Please Yen Press US$10.99 October 22
Horimiya: A Piece of Memories GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 22
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Issak GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
Kageki Shojo!! GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
March comes in like a lion GN 3Please Denpa US$7.99 October 25
Master Magic Efficiently GNs 10-11Please alphapolis US$7.20 each October 25
Me & Roboco GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 22
My Boyfriend is a Dog GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
My Dress-Up Darling GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 October 22
My Lady Just Wants to Relax GN 5Please alphapolis US$7.20 October 25
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 3Please Viz Media US$23.99 October 22
Nakamura-san, the Uninvited Gyaru GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
New Saga GNs 9-10Please alphapolis US$7.20 each October 25
Night of the Living Cat GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Not Love But Delicious Foods GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 October 24
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 October 22
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 22
PPPPPP GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 October 22
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 23
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 27Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
The RipOff Izakaya GNs 4-6Please alphapolis US$7.20 each October 25
Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
A Sign of Affection GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
Skip and Loafer GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
The Spellbook Library GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
The RipOff Izakaya GNs 4-6Please alphapolis US$7.20 each October 25
The Struggles of a Reincarnated Marquess's Daughter - I'll be taken down in Style! GN 3Please alphapolis US$7.20 October 25
A Suitable Fetish GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 October 22
Tales of the Tendo Family GN 4Please One Peace Books US$11.95 October 22
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Throw Away the Suit Together GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Through the Viewport: Child of a Ruined World GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 23
To Another World... with Land Mines! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 23
The Unaware Atelier Master GN 3Please alphapolis US$7.20 October 25
Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
Welcome to Succubus High! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 22
World End Solte GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 22

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 12Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 22
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 24
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 24
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 24
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$15.99 October 24
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 14Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 22

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 12Please Yen Press US$7.99 October 22
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 21
The Boy Who Ruled the Monsters Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 23
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 24
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 24
Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 25
EXP Is Golden Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 25
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 21
The Reincarnator and the Goblin Maiden's Happily Ever After: Using a Past Life to Keep a Joyful Wife Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 21
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 24
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 14Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 22
You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 24

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Card-en-Ciel Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Inti Creates US$24.99 October 24
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease Koei Tecmo US$59.99 October 24
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Switch gamePlease Square Enix US$49.99 October 24
SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky Switch, PS4, PC gamePlease PQUBE US$39.99 October 24
Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Sega US$49.99 October 25
Ys X: Nordics Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease NIS America US$49.99 October 25


