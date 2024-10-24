News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 20-26
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation anime; Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki, My Boyfriend is a Dog manga ship
Anime Releases
Afro Samurai: Resurrection - Director's Cut BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$14.98
|October 22
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation BD
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|October 22
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|October 22
Ninja Scroll Limited Edition Steelbook BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|October 22
Outlaw Star BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$49.98
|October 22
Print Manga Releases
Ako and Bambi Graphic Novel (GN) 3
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 22
ATOM: The Beginning GN 9
|Titan
|US$12.99
|October 22
Blue Lock Season 1 Part 1 GN Box Set
|Kodansha USA
|US$77.94
|October 22
Blue Period GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 22
Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! GN 15-16
|Seven Seas
|US$17.99
|October 22
Boy's Abyss GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|October 22
The Dangers in My Heart GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
Days With My Stepsister GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 22
Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|October 22
Horimiya: A Piece of Memories GN 17
|Yen Press
|US$18.00
|October 22
I'm in Love with the Villainess GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 22
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
Kageki Shojo!! GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 22
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 22
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
My Boyfriend is a Dog GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 22
My Dress-Up Darling GN 12
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|October 22
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$35.00
|October 22
Nakamura-san, the Uninvited Gyaru GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 22
Night of the Living Cat GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 8 (hardcover)
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|October 22
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 13
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 22
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 27
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 22
Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
A Sign of Affection GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 22
Skip and Loafer GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 22
Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 22
The Spellbook Library GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 22
Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 22
A Suitable Fetish GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 22
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 12
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|October 22
Tales of the Tendo Family GN 4
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|October 22
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
The Titan's Bride GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$15.95
|October 22
Throw Away the Suit Together GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 22
Welcome to Succubus High! GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 22
What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 22
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 22
Your Lie in April Omnibus GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|October 22
Digital Manga Releases
Ako and Bambi GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 22
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
ATOM: The Beginning GN 9
|Titan
|US$8.99
|October 22
A Banished Odd-jobber Starts a New Life GN 7
|alphapolis
|US$7.20
|October 25
Boy's Abyss GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|October 22
Crescent Moon Marching GN 5
|Azuki
|US$8.99
|October 23
The Dangers in My Heart GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Days With My Stepsister GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 22
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 22
Diary of a Female Lead: Shujinkou Nikki GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
An E-Rank Apothecarist GN 8
|alphapolis
|US$7.20
|October 25
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Gachiakuta GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
Gamaran: Shura GN 25
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
Goodbye, Dragon Life GN 9
|alphapolis
|US$7.20
|October 25
The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$10.99
|October 22
Horimiya: A Piece of Memories GN 17
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 22
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Issak GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
Kageki Shojo!! GN 11
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
March comes in like a lion GN 3
|Denpa
|US$7.99
|October 25
Master Magic Efficiently GNs 10-11
|alphapolis
|US$7.20 each
|October 25
Me & Roboco GN 13
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 22
My Boyfriend is a Dog GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
My Dress-Up Darling GN 12
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|October 22
My Lady Just Wants to Relax GN 5
|alphapolis
|US$7.20
|October 25
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$23.99
|October 22
Nakamura-san, the Uninvited Gyaru GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
New Saga GNs 9-10
|alphapolis
|US$7.20 each
|October 25
Night of the Living Cat GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Not Love But Delicious Foods GN
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 24
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|October 22
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 13
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 22
PPPPPP GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|October 22
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 23
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 27
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
The RipOff Izakaya GNs 4-6
|alphapolis
|US$7.20 each
|October 25
Royal Tailor: Clothier to the Crown GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
A Sign of Affection GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
Skip and Loafer GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
The Spellbook Library GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
Stay By My Side After the Rain GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
The RipOff Izakaya GNs 4-6
|alphapolis
|US$7.20 each
|October 25
The Struggles of a Reincarnated Marquess's Daughter - I'll be taken down in Style! GN 3
|alphapolis
|US$7.20
|October 25
A Suitable Fetish GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 12
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|October 22
Tales of the Tendo Family GN 4
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|October 22
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Throw Away the Suit Together GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Through the Viewport: Child of a Ruined World GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 23
To Another World... with Land Mines! GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 23
The Unaware Atelier Master GN 3
|alphapolis
|US$7.20
|October 25
Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
Welcome to Succubus High! GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 22
World End Solte GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 22
Print Novel Releases
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 22
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 24
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 11
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 24
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 24
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 7
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|October 24
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 22
Digital Novel Releases
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|October 22
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 21
The Boy Who Ruled the Monsters Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 23
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 9
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 24
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 24
Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 25
EXP Is Golden Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 25
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 21
The Reincarnator and the Goblin Maiden's Happily Ever After: Using a Past Life to Keep a Joyful Wife Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 21
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 24
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 22
You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 24
Video Game Releases
Card-en-Ciel Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|Inti Creates
|US$24.99
|October 24
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Switch, PS5, PS4, PC game
|Koei Tecmo
|US$59.99
|October 24
Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Switch game
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|October 24
SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky Switch, PS4, PC game
|PQUBE
|US$39.99
|October 24
Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|Sega
|US$49.99
|October 25
Ys X: Nordics Switch, PS5, PS4, PC game
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|October 25
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.