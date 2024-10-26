News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 14-20
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Blue Miburo anime debuts with 4.0% rating
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|October 20 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|October 19 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|October 20 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo (debut)
|NTV
|October 19 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|October 19 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|October 20 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|October 19 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|October 20 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Dragon Ball Daima
|Fuji TV
|October 18 (Fri)
|23:40
|30 min.
|Magilumiere Co. Ltd.
|NTV
|October 18 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|October 19 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep)
|NHK-E
|October 19 (Sat)
|08:10
|20 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|October 19 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)