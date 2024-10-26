×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 14-20

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Blue Miburo anime debuts with 4.0% rating


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 20 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.9
Detective Conan NTV October 19 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 20 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.8
Blue Miburo (debut) NTV October 19 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
4.0
Doraemon TV Asahi October 19 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.9
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi October 20 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.2
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 19 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.9
One Piece Fuji TV October 20 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.7
Dragon Ball Daima Fuji TV October 18 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
2.5
Magilumiere Co. Ltd. NTV October 18 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
2.3
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 19 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep) NHK-E October 19 (Sat) 08:10 20 min.
1.6
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 19 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 7-13
