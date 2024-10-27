Maki Minami's 'Hisureba, Hana' Manga Ends in December

Series launched in October 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Maki Minami, Hakusensha

The December issue of Hakusensha 's Melody magazine revealed on Monday that Maki Minami 's Hisureba, Hana ( If You Keep It Secret, Flower ) manga will end in the next issue on December 26.

The manga is a survival story about the ups and downs of the entertainment industry. A beautiful actress has a secret that she cannot tell anyone.

Minami launched the series in October 2022. Hakusensha shipped the first compiled book volume in July 2023.

Minami began her Komomo Confiserie manga series in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine in 2013 and ended the series in December 2014. Viz Media released the fifth and final volume in September 2016. Minami ended her Seiyū ka—! manga in the same magazine in 2013. Viz Media published the series under the title Voice Over!: Seiyuu Academy and released the 12th and final volume in August 2015. Viz Media also published Minami's S.A ( Special A ) manga in North America.

Special A inspired a television anime series in 2008 that Sentai Filmworks released in North America.