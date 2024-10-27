Netflix Streams Live-Action Talentless Takano Series in U.S., Canada

Munō no Taka

has started streaming the first two episodes of the live-action series adaptation of's) manga in the United States and Canada on Saturday.

The live-action series premiered in Japan on October 11 on TV Asahi 's "Friday Night Drama" programming block. Netflix Japan also streams the series. TV Asahi describes the story:

Tsumeko Takano has a graceful movements and a calm voice. Despite exuding confidence, she carries herself with humility. She possesses the aura of a mid-level ace, appearing extremely capable. However, in reality, she is shockingly talentless! On the other hand, Michito Hiwada, who joined the company at the same time as Takano, is actually competent at his job but looks like an inept and unfortunate office employee. Eventually, he gets stuck with the role of being Takano's partner, who has become the company's idle employee, thus beginning his unbelievably unlucky professional life. However, the seemingly "talented woman" and "talentless man" eventually will form an unbeatable duo and create miracles...?!

The series stars:

Nanao as Tsumeko Takano

Akihisa Shiono as Michito Hiwada

Arata Iura as Itsuki Hatoyama

as Itsuki Hatoyama Asuka Kudō as Kōta Kijitani

as Kōta Kijitani Honami Satō as Akane Ukai

Katsumi Takahashi as Mataichirō Suzaku

Yoshiaki Murao ( Trillion Game live-action series and film), Takayoshi Tanazawa (live-action Yowamushi Pedal ), and Yuki Takahashi are directing the series. Nonji Nemoto writes the script, and Masato Suzuki composes the music. Zarame is performing the theme song "Mazu ha Kyō kara" (Starting Today).

Hanzaki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine in June 2019, and ended serialization on September 25. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2020, and the eighth and final volume on October 11. The manga ranked #11 in the manga for female readers category of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in 2021.

Source: Netflix via @WTK