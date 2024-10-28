Arknights: Rise from Ember TV Anime's Teaser Trailer Unveiled

The 5.5th anniversary livestream for Chinese developer Hypergryph 's Arknights mobile game revealed a new teaser trailer for Arknights: Rise from Ember , the game's third television anime season, on Saturday.

In addition, the stream also revealed that the franchise will have a new web anime titled U Takes Terra , directed by Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic , Gal & Dino , On Air Dekinai! ). The series centers around the franchise 's joke character U-Official (also known as Streamer U), a constantly unlucky VTuber. The first episode will debut in English on Monday, and the rest of the anime will debut in 2025. A trailer for the new web anime is below.

Image via Arknights' X/Twitter account © 2017 HYPERGRYPH

The game is set in a fantasy world called Terra with modern science-fiction motifs. Terra is plagued by rare but devastating Catastrophes that force most people to live in nomadic cities. Catastrophes also bring forth the rare mineral Originium, which yields high energy and is thus a valuable resource, but also consumes everything around it as it grows. Those with prolonged exposure to Originium easily develop a wasting disease known as Oripathy. The story centers around the lives of Oripathy-infected individuals. A roving medical company known as Rhodes Island offers a helping hand and a place to belong for the often-shunned Infected. However, Rhodes Island has often had to conduct ad-hoc paramilitary actions against the Reunion Movement, a terrorist organization that conducts violent action aimed at governments that oppress the Infected.

Chinese developers Studio Montagne and Hypergryph released the game in China in May 2019, and then Yostar launched the game worldwide in January 2020. The game then inspired several animated promotional videos since 2019 and a nine-minute animated " Holy Knight Light " short in December 2021 to mark the game's first anniversary.

The Arknights: Prelude to Dawn anime premiered in October 2022 and had eight episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The Arknights: Perish in Frost television anime debuted in October 2023 and had eight episodes.