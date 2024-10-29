Live-Action Under Ninja Film Streams 1st Trailer

Film premieres on January 24

The staff for the live-action film of Kengo Hanazawa 's Under Ninja manga revealed the film's first full trailer on Tuesday.

The film opens in theaters in Japan on January 24, 2025.

Kento Yamazaki (live-action Alice in Borderland , Kingdom , Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , Orange , Hyou-ka , Your Lie in April ) plays the protagonist Kurō Kumogakure, and Minami Hamabe ( Godzilla Minus One , Shin Kamen Rider , live-action Kakegurui , Saki, The Promised Neverland ) plays the heroine Ayaka Noguchi.

Additional cast includes:

Amane Okayama as Saruta

as Saruta Chihiro Yamamoto as Mitsuki Yamada

as Mitsuki Yamada Ryubi Miyase as Shion Hachiya

Ryо̄tarо̄ Sakaguchi as Eita

Mitsuru Hirata as Principal

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku , Saint Young Men , The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. films) is writing and directing the film. This is Yamazaki's third starring role in Fukuda's films after Wotakoi and Saiki K., and Hamabe's first major collaboration with either Yamazaki or Fukuda, although Hamabe guest-starred in the live-action Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai series which Fukuda directed.

Manga publisher Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the series:

A high school loner is given the part-time job of a lifetime as a modern day ninja tasked to perform international assassinations. After World War II, Allied Command in Japan developed a new agency to help manage terrorism and violence within the Pacific region. The agency was staffed with ninja and they were initially tasked to handle domestic affairs. Eventually that program grew to its current form, managing 20,000 ninja across a range of domestic and international affairs. One of those ninja happens to be Kurō. The seventeen-year-old high school loser is now poised to be the next line of defense against a potential surge in foreign assassins invading Tokyo.

Hanazawa ( I am a Hero ) launched the ongoing manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in July 2018.

The manga inspired a television anime, which premiered in October 2023. The anime starred Taito Ban as Kurō Kumogakure and Tarusuke Shingaki as Katō.