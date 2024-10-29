Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Game's Trailer Reveals Janaury 7 Release

XSEED Games, Marvelous Europe to release Switch, PS5, PS4 game

XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced on Tuesday that they will release Nihon Falcom's remastered Ys: The Oath in Felghana game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in the West on January 7. The companies streamed an English release date trailer:

The companies will release a "Refined Edition" for the Switch and PS5 versions that includes an acrylic keychain/diorama set, a 4-postcard set, compilation soundtrack CD, and microfiber cloth.

Image courtesy of XSEED Games © Nihon Falcom

Image via Nihon Falcom's Twitter account © Nihon Falcom

The action RPG launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan in April 2023.

Nihon Falcom first released Ys: The Oath in Felghana for PC in Japan in June 2005, and then for PlayStation Portable in 2010. XSEED Games released an English version on PSP in 2010 and then for PC in 2012. XSEED describes the game:

Fresh off a whirlwind tour of adventure, Ys: The Oath in Felghana opens with Ys series heroes Adol and Dogi as they make an unannounced visit to Dogi's hometown of Redmont in the land of Felghana. It quickly becomes apparent that things have changed dramatically since Dogi left years earlier. Hordes of violent monsters roam the outskirts of town, a long-dormant volcano has suddenly become active again, and the new lord of the land has been taxing the citizens heavily. As Adol and Dogi begin to search for the sources of Felghana's recent struggles, each clue found leads them closer to the disturbing conclusion that these events are all somehow linked, and it is only they who can save Felghana.

Ys: The Oath in Felghana is itself a remake of Ys III: Wanderers from Ys , the third game in the franchise . The game was originally released in 1989.

Source: Press releases