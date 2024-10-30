×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 27-November 2

posted on by Alex Mateo
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero, The Executioner and Her Way of Life Limited Edition anime; Lycoris Recoil, Tiger & Dragon manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 October 29
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Limited Edition BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$179.98 October 29
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 October 29
Kitty's Fetish Favorites: Maid for Loving & Iizuka's Bangin' Blazer BD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 October 29

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ajin - Demi-Human Complete Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please Vertical US$24.95 October 29
Blue Lock GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 29
Cat + Gamer GN 6Please Dark Horse US$11.99 October 29
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 29
Even Though We're Adults GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 29
FANGS GN 3Please Tokyopop US$14.99 October 29
Gachiakuta GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 29
Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! GN 3Please One Peace Books US$13.95 October 29
The Lady Knight and the Beast-Eared Child GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 29
Leviathan GN 1Please Kana US$14.99 October 29
Lycoris Recoil GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 October 29
Monster Cats GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 October 29
Nina the Starry Bride GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 29
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 13Please Seven Seas US$12.99 October 29
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$24.95 October 29
Shangri-La Frontier GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 29
Tiger & Dragon GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 October 29

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cat + Gamer GN 6Please Dark Horse US$6.99 October 29
The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 30
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 29
Even Though We're Adults GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 29
FANGS GN 3Please Tokyopop US$9.99 October 29
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects: Tales of Blue Dias and the Onikin Alna GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 30
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 29
Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! GN 3Please One Peace Books US$13.95 October 29
I Only Have Six Months to Live, So I'm Gonna Break the Curse with Light Magic or Die Trying GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 30
The Lady Knight and the Beast-Eared Child GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 29
Leviathan GN 1Please Kana US$13.49 October 29
Lycoris Recoil GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 October 29
Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Aqua GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 29
Monster Cats GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 29
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 30
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 October 30
Reincarnated as a Sword GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 29
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 October 29
TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 October 29
Tiger & Dragon GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 29
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 29

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Summoner Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$15.00 October 29
Demons' Crest Novel 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 29
In My Seventh Life, I Met a Monster Princess NovelPlease Yen Press US$15.00 October 29
Kusunoki's Garden of Gods Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 29
Love Is Dark Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 29
Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 October 29
Reign of the Seven Spellblades: Side of Fire NovelPlease Yen Press US$15.00 October 29
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 8Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 29
The World Bows Down Before My Flames: The Dark Lord's Castle Goes Boom Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 October 29

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Demons' Crest Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 29
The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 30
The Dorky NPC Mercenary Knows His Place Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 31
Earl and Fairy Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 31
The Fake Hero Crashes the Party Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 1
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 29
In My Seventh Life, I Met a Monster Princess NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 October 29
Kusunoki's Garden of Gods Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 29
Love Is Dark Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 29
The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 1
Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Forget My Sister! Turns Out I Was the Real Saint All Along! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 31
A Pale Moon Reverie Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 October 30
Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 29
Record of Wortenia War Novel 26Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 November 1
Reign of the Seven Spellblades: Side of Fire NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 October 29
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 October 31
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 29
The World Bows Down Before My Flames: The Dark Lord's Castle Goes Boom Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 October 29

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Clock Tower: Rewind Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease WayForward US$19.99 October 29
Farmagia Switch gamePlease XSEED US$49.99 October 29
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket iOS, Android gamePlease The Pokémon Company Free-to-play October 30


