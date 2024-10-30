News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, October 27-November 2
posted on by Alex Mateo
Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero, The Executioner and Her Way of Life Limited Edition anime; Lycoris Recoil, Tiger & Dragon manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|October 29
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life Limited Edition BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$179.98
|October 29
|Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|October 29
|Kitty's Fetish Favorites: Maid for Loving & Iizuka's Bangin' Blazer BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|October 29
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ajin - Demi-Human Complete Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|October 29
|Blue Lock GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 29
|Cat + Gamer GN 6Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|October 29
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 29
|Even Though We're Adults GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 29
|FANGS GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|October 29
|Gachiakuta GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 29
|Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|October 29
|The Lady Knight and the Beast-Eared Child GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 29
|Leviathan GN 1Please
|Kana
|US$14.99
|October 29
|Lycoris Recoil GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|October 29
|Monster Cats GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|October 29
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 29
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|October 29
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$24.95
|October 29
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 29
|Tiger & Dragon GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|October 29
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cat + Gamer GN 6Please
|Dark Horse
|US$6.99
|October 29
|The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 30
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 29
|Even Though We're Adults GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 29
|FANGS GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|October 29
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects: Tales of Blue Dias and the Onikin Alna GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 30
|The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 29
|Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?! GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|October 29
|I Only Have Six Months to Live, So I'm Gonna Break the Curse with Light Magic or Die Trying GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 30
|The Lady Knight and the Beast-Eared Child GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 29
|Leviathan GN 1Please
|Kana
|US$13.49
|October 29
|Lycoris Recoil GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|October 29
|Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Aqua GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 29
|Monster Cats GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 29
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 30
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|October 30
|Reincarnated as a Sword GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 29
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|October 29
|TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|October 29
|Tiger & Dragon GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 29
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 29
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Summoner Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.00
|October 29
|Demons' Crest Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 29
|In My Seventh Life, I Met a Monster Princess NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 29
|Kusunoki's Garden of Gods Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 29
|Love Is Dark Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 29
|Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|October 29
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades: Side of Fire NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 29
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 29
|The World Bows Down Before My Flames: The Dark Lord's Castle Goes Boom Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|October 29
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Demons' Crest Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 29
|The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 30
|The Dorky NPC Mercenary Knows His Place Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 31
|Earl and Fairy Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 31
|The Fake Hero Crashes the Party Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|November 1
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 29
|In My Seventh Life, I Met a Monster Princess NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 29
|Kusunoki's Garden of Gods Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 29
|Love Is Dark Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 29
|The Magic in this Other World is Too Far Behind! Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|November 1
|Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Forget My Sister! Turns Out I Was the Real Saint All Along! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 31
|A Pale Moon Reverie Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|October 30
|Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 29
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 26Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|November 1
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades: Side of Fire NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 29
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|October 31
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 29
|The World Bows Down Before My Flames: The Dark Lord's Castle Goes Boom Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|October 29
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Clock Tower: Rewind Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|WayForward
|US$19.99
|October 29
|Farmagia Switch gamePlease
|XSEED
|US$49.99
|October 29
|Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket iOS, Android gamePlease
|The Pokémon Company
|Free-to-play
|October 30
