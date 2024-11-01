Tokyo Revengers Mini Anime Fairy Tale Revengers Streams with English Subtitles

The official YouTube channel for the Tokyo Revengers television anime began streaming the Fairy Tale Revengers ( Dōwa Revengers ) mini anime in Japanese with English subtitles on Wednesday:

The mini anime presents the Tokyo Revengers version of various fairy tales. The first three-episode story is based on the Japanese folktale Momotarō.

Kodansha USA Publishing released Ken Wakui 's original manga in English, and it describes the story:

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he's a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang!!

© 和久井健・講談社／アニメ「東京リベンジャーズ」製作委員会

The manga's first television anime adaptation premiered in April 2021. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's premiered in January 2023 and aired for 13 episodes.andstreamed the series as it aired.

The Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc ( Tokyo Revengers : Tenjiku-hen ), anime premiered in Japan on October 2023 on the MBS , TV Tokyo , and AT-X channels. Disney+ exclusively streamed the anime worldwide (except in Mainland China).

Wakui launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017, and ended the series in November 2023.

The first live-action film based on the manga opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the film. The first of the two sequel live-action films Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) opened in Japan in April 2023, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) opened in Japan that June.