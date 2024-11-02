×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 21-27

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Blue Miburo anime earns 2.8% rating

This week's episode of the live-action series of Mayu Hinase's Hōkago Karte (After School Doctor) manga aired on NTV on Saturday, October 26 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV October 27 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 27 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
Detective Conan NTV October 26 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.8
Doraemon TV Asahi October 26 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 26 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.2
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi October 27 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.8
Blue Miburo NTV October 26 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.8
Dragon Ball Daima Fuji TV October 25 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
2.5
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 26 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7
Animation Hitsuji no Shaun (Shaun the Sheep) NHK-E October 26 (Sat) 08:10 20 min.
1.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

