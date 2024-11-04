Death Note Killer Within Social Deduction Game's Trailer Introduces Rules

Game launches for PS5, PS4, PC on Tuesday

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a "How to Play" video for DEATH NOTE Killer Within , an online social deduction game based on Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata 's Death Note manga.

In the game, up to 10 players are in one of two teams: Kira and his followers or L and the investigators. Kira's team aims to kill using the Death Note , while L's team must seize and dispose of the Death Note . Both teams are trying to uncover identities. The game features avatar customization and obtainable costumes, items, and nameplates.

The game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on Tuesday.

In Ohba and Obata's original 2003-2006 supernatural suspense manga, teenager Light Yagami finds a notebook with which he can put people to death by writing their names. He begins a self-anointed crusade against the criminals of the world, and a cat-and-mouse game begins with the authorities and one idiosyncratic genius detective.

The manga inspired a 37-episode television anime series in 2006-2007.

The series has also inspired live-action films, including Death Note and Death Note: The Last Name , which premiered in Japan in 2006 and were based on the story of the manga, albeit with significant changes to the story's ending. Netflix released a live-action Death Note film by director Adam Wingard in August 2017.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.