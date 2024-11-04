Touhou Spell Carnival Game's New Overview Trailer Previews Gameplay

Game launches digitally, physically in North America for Switch, PS5, PS4 on November 19

Idea Factory International unveiled on Thursday a new overview trailer showing the gameplay for Compile Heart and Sting 's Touhou Spell Carnival game.

The Limited Edition includes a collector's box, figures of Reimu and Marisa, a 56-page hardcover artbook, a 52-track soundtrack, reversible cover sleeve, and an exclusive trading card.

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International

Idea Factory International will release the game digitally and physically in North America on November 19 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. In Europe, the game will debut digitally on the same day, while the physical version will launch on December 3. The game will have a Digital Deluxe edition that includes a digital art book and soundtrack.

The company describes the story:

Gensokyo — A remote land isolated from the Outside World, where humans and youkai live side-by-side. One day, the shrine maiden of Hakurei Shrine, Reimu Hakurei, spots mysterious pillars towering over various locations throughout Gensokyo. These pillars signaled the start of the Spell Carnival, a festival hosted by Yukari Yakumo where one must put their Spell Cards on the line in battle. In order to investigate the true intentions of Yukari Yakumo, who initiated the Spell Carnival so suddenly, Reimu Hakurei joins the fight for Spell Cards.

The release will have Japanese audio and text in English, French, and Spanish (Spain).

The game launched in Japan for the same platforms on June 6, after a delay from April 18.