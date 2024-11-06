My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Manga Gets Live-Action Film

Ryuto Sakuma, Mizuki Yamashita star in film opening on March 28

A new official website opened on Thursday to announce that Mashiro 's My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 ( Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru ) manga is getting a live-action movie on March 28, 2025. The website unveiled a trailer, visual, and cast:

The film stars Ryuto Sakuma as Akito Yamada and Mizuki Yamashita as Akane Kinoshita.

Yuka Yasukawa is directing the film. Anna Kawahara is writing the script. Tomoka Takagi is producing. Kadokawa is distributing.

Mashiro debuted the manga in 2018. Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 23. Mangamo is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it is also publishing it in print.

The manga inspired an anime that debuted on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The company describes the anime:

Akane Kinoshita, a female college student, faces the absolute worst situation when she ends up breaking up with her boyfriend after he has an affair with a woman he met playing an online game. While relieving her stress by rampaging through the open hunting grounds of an online game, Akane spills everything about her heartbreak to “Yamada”, a player she met by chance who happens to be in the same guild. “I don't care,” is his curt reply. But when Akane gets a makeover and joins an offline event to get back at her ex-boyfriend, she hears those dreadful words again. And that was Akane's fateful encounter with “Yamada.”

Loving Yamada at Lv999! won the Grand Prize in the 6th Annual Tsutaya Comic Awards 2022.

Sources: My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 live-action film's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.