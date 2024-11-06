Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Spinoff Manga Gets New Short Story Collection Novel on December 18

Image via Jump J-Books © Hirohiko Araki, Katsuie Shibata, Shueisha

Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe

Kishibe Rohan wa Warawanai

's Jump J-Books website is listing that's) spinoff manga is getting a fourth short story collection novel volume titled(Rohan Kishibe Does Not Laugh), slated for release on December 18. Writer) is writing the short story collection novel, which will have four different stories.

The third short story collection novel titled Kishibe Rohan wa Taorenai (Rohan Kishibe Does Not Fall, pictured right) by Ballad Kitaguni was published in December 2022.

The first two short story collection novel volumes were published continuously in June and July 2018. The first volume is titled Kishibe Rohan wa Sakebanai (Rohan Kishibe Does Not Shout), with stories by Kitaguni, Yusuke Iba, Mirei Miyamoto, and Ryō Yoshigami . The second novel volume is titled Kishibe Rohan wa Tawamurenai (Rohan Kishibe Does Not Frolic), with stories by Kitaguni, Miyamoto, and Yoshigami. Araki is credited with the original story in all four novel volumes.

The Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan spinoff manga's 11th story "Dripping Gahō-hen" (Dripping Art Technique) debuted in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in April 2022, with its second part premiering that May.

The anime studio david production adapted two Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan stories as original anime DVDs . The "Fugō Mura" (Millionaire Village) episode was available for people who purchased all 13 DVD or Blu-ray Disc volumes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable anime in 2017. The "Mutsukabezaka" (Mutsukabe Hill) episode was bundled with the manga's second volume in 2018. Crunchyroll screened the overseas premiere of "Fugō Mura" at its Crunchyroll Expo event in August 2019. The studio david production then produced two new episodes, "Zange-shitsu" (Confessional Room) and "The Run," which played at nine screenings at six cities in Japan between December 2020 and March 2021.

Netflix began streaming the anime globally in February 2021 with lead actor Landon McDonald .

The live-action Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan series' first three episodes debuted in December 2020 for three consecutive nights on the NHK General channel. The second installment of three episodes premiered at the end of December 2021 for three consecutive nights as well. Retro Crush is streaming the first three episodes. Two more episodes premiered in December 2023. The series' overall ninth episode (not including the live-action film) premiered on BS Premium 4K on May 5 and on NHK General on May 10.

The live-action film of Hirohiko Araki 's Kishibe Rohan Louvre e Iku ( Rohan at the Louvre , or literally, Rohan Kishibe Goes to the Louvre; Rohan au Louvre in French) manga aired on television in Japan on April 27 on BS Premium 4K and on NHK General on May 6.

The film opened in Japan in May 2023. The film sold 221,000 tickets in its first three days to earn 315 million yen (about US$2.26 million). The film debuted on Amazon Prime Video in Japan, France, and 160 other countries and territories around the world in September 2023.

Source: Jump J-Books