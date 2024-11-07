Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms TV Anime Streams Climax Trailer

Anime's 6th episode aired on Thursday

Pony Canyon began streaming on Thursday an English-subtitled trailer for the climax of the full-fledged anime of Sae Okamoto 's Mecha-Ude project, following the anime's sixth episode:

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon © TriF/ “Mecha-Ude” Production Committee

Aniplus

The anime premiered on October 3.is streaming the anime as it airs worldwide except in Asia and South Asia. In Asia, the series is streaming onin Korea; onin Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau; and onandTV in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The anime stars:

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Hikaru's ordinary middle school life takes a thrilling turn when he encounters Alma, an alien entity resembling a mechanized limb called Mecha-Ude. Alma, a member of a rare species, is fleeing from a sinister group hunting their kind down in search of one possessing unparalleled power. Tasked by the resistance group ARMS, this unlikely duo will embark on a perilous journey to save the Mecha-Ude.

Okamoto is the original creator, and is directing the anime (under the name Okamoto) at the up-and-coming Fukuoka-based TriF Studio . Yasuhiro Nakanishi from TriF is overseeing the series scripts, and Terumi Nishii and Yoko Uchida are the character designers. Nurikabe is the Mecha-Ude designer and concept artist. Hiroyuki Sawano , Kohta Yamamoto , and DAIKI from AWSM are composing the music. Shota Kawamura is the 3DCG director while Takeshi Takadera is the sound director.

Hiroshi Matsuyama from CyberConnect2 is the general supervisor, Shūichi Asō from TriF Studio is the animation producer, and Tetsuya Kinoshita from Pony Canyon is the producer.

Setsuko of Kuhaku Gokko is performing the opening theme song "VORTEX" and the ending theme song "karma." Hiroyuki Sawano composed, arranged, and produced both theme songs.

The project's production team released a pilot anime video in May 2019, and an English dub soon followed. Eve performed the opening theme song "Ambivalent," and AZLiGHTZ performed the ending theme song "Alone."

The original Kickstarter campaign raised US$67,918 from October to November 2016. A Japanese Campfire crowdfunding campaign raised 4,849,500 yen (about US$44,000) toward an initial goal of 2 million yen (about US$18,700) before ending in March 2018.

Pony Canyon announced in September 2022 that the project was getting a full-fledged anime series. Anime Expo hosted the world premiere of the anime's first episode in July 2023.

Yoshino Koyoka ( Aria the Scarlet Ammo ) launched a manga adaptation on the LINE Manga and ebookjapan services in September 2022. Azuki began releasing the manga in English under the title Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms in July 2023.

Source: Press release