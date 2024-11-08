Medalist Anime's Video Reveals Choreographers, Ending Song, January 4 Debut

Figure skaters Akiko Suzuki, Yuhana Yokoi, Hinano Isobe collaborate for anime's choreography

The official website for the television anime of Tsurumaikada 's Olympic ice-skating manga Medalist unveiled the third promotional video and pair visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song "Atashi no Dress" (My Dress) by Neguse. , and reveals the anime's January 4 premiere date.

The new visual below features the coach and skater pair of Yūdai Jakuzure and Ema Yamato.

In addition, the website revealed that former Olympic skater Akiko Suzuki is choreographing the skating routines in the anime, in collaboration with retired figure skater Yuhana Yokoi and active competitive figure skater Hinano Isobe.

The anime will premiere on the "NUMAnimation" on TV Asahi and 23 affiliated channels on January 4 at 25:30 (effectively, January 5 at 1:30 a.m.), and on BS Asahi on January 6.

The anime stars:

Yasutaka Yamamoto ( Noblesse ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Jukki Hanada ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is in charge of the series composition and screenplay. Chinatsu Kameyama ( In Another World With My Smartphone ) is designing the characters. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!

Tsurumaikada launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in May 2020. Kodansha published the 10th volume on March 22. The 11th volume will ship on August 22.

The manga won in the Best General Manga category in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards. The manga won Best General Manga at Kodansha 's 48th annual Manga Awards in May.



Sources: Medalist anime's website, Comic Natalie





