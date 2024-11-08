Murder Mystery of the Dead TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals, Previews Opening Theme

Series based on popular party game debuts on November 13

ABC Animation revealed a second promotional video on Friday for the television anime of cosaic and Group SNE 's Murder Mystery of the Dead party game. The video previews the opening theme song "Kyozō" (False Image) from VTuber idol project Mixstgirls.

The anime will premiere on November 13. A special program for the anime aired on November 6. Virtual esports team Virtual Athlete Gaming will perform the ending theme song "Make Your Chance."

Ryō Kawakami and Hideki Morikawa from Group SNE and cosaic are credited with the original plan. ABC Animation and Balus are credited for production. Tomohiro Ishii is directing the anime, Giggle Akiguchi (who is also known as Ryō Kawakami and worked on the original game) is overseeing the series scripts, and Teren Mikami ( There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... light novel author) is writing the scripts.

The original party game is for 7-8 players, and does not need a game master. The game takes place in a shopping mall after a zombie pandemic has led to the collapse of civilization.