Blue Miburo Anime's Aizu Clan Arc Adds 5 Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's Blue Miburo ( Ao no Miburo ) announced on Saturday that five new cast members will join the show beginning with the Aizu Clan arc in episode 5, with airs on November 16.

Ayumu Murase will play Seto, a half-English boy working at kimono store.

Makoto Ishii will play the historical figure Matsudaira Katamori, the 9th daimyō of the Aizu clan.

Kenji Hamada will play Fujita, an Aizu clan samurai whose companions are victims of the "Five Demons" assassin group.

Mitsuru Miyamoto will play Jutarō Komura, a member of the assassin group "Five Demons."

Tōru Sakurai will play Kyoshiro, a member of the assassin group "Five Demons."

Image courtesy of YTV © Tsuyoshi Yasuda, KODANSHA/ “Blue Miburo” Production Committee.

YTV

The series premiered on October 19, and airs on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (3:30 a.m. EST) on theandchannels, as well as on their affiliates. The series will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year).is streaming the series as it airs. screened the world premiere at this year'sevent in July. The anime held an advance screening in Japan on October 9 at thein Tokyo.

Shūichirō Umeda stars as the protagonist Nio. Yōhei Azakami plays Hijikata Toshizō, Kenshō Ono plays Okita Sōji, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Saitō Hajime, Shun Horie plays Tanaka Tarō, Ryōta Takeuchi plays Serizawa Kamo, Tomokazu Sugita plays Kondō Isami, and Megumi Ogata plays Kikuchiyo.

Kumiko Habara ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Surgeon Elise ) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Kenta Ihara ( Gamera -Rebirth- ; I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ; Uncle From Another World ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ; I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) and Miyako Nishida ( My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ; If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) are designing the characters. Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music. SPYAIR performs the opening theme song "Ao" (Blue). THE JET BOY BANGERS (from EXILE TRIBE ) perform the ending theme song "UNBREAKABLE."

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in English under the title The Blue Wolves of Mibu , and it describes the story:

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of Days shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

Yasuda launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 14th compiled book volume on July 17.

Yasuda's DAYS soccer manga also inspired a television anime in 2016 and five original video anime episodes from 2017 to 2018. Yasuda's Over Drive bicycling manga inspired a TV anime in 2007.