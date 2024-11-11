Crunchyroll Streams Clip from Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Anime Film

Crunchyroll began streaming a clip from Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom ( Gekijō-ban Overlord Sei Ōkoku-hen ), the new film project for the Overlord anime, on Friday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©丸山くがね・KADOKAWA 刊/劇場版「オーバーロード」聖王国編製作委員会

Crunchyroll

began screening the film in North America on Friday, and will also screen the film in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The film ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. It sold 198,000 tickets and earned 317,859,004 yen (about US$2.19 million). The film opened with regular screenings in Japan on September 20, but also had IMAX screenings beginning one week earlier on September 13. If the earlier IMAX screenings are included, the film had sold a total of 270,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 457 million yen (about US$3.15 million) in its September 20-22 opening.

The film dropped off the top 10 at Japanese box office in its fourth weekend. It had earned a cumulative total of 910,185,100 yen (about US$6.09 million) as of October 6.

Kadokawa describes the film's story:

Under the leadership of Sacred Queen Calca, the Roebel Sacred Kingdom enjoyed an era of peace, protected behind their great walls. However, that peace was easily destroyed by the sudden appearance of the Demon Emperor Jaldabaoth and the attack of the Demi-Human Alliance. Though the grandmaster of Roebel Sacred Kingdom's Sacred Paladin Order, Remedios, and the high priestess, Kelart, gathered their forces to retaliate, they could not overcome the overwhelming difference in Jaldabaoth's power, and their kingdom is now on the verge of collapse. Remedios travels with her order and her subordinate, Neia, to a certain kingdom in hopes of gaining power to counter Jaldabaoth. The name of that kingdom is Sorcerer Kingdom Ains Ooal Gown. It is a grotesque nation ruled by an undead and despised by those of the Sacred Kingdom—

The four new cast members for the film include:

Naoyuki Itou is returning to direct the film at Madhouse , and is also credited as scriptwriter and for composition. Yukie Sugawara is returning for the film and is credited for script collaboration. Satoshi Tasaki is also returning as character designer and chief animation director. Fumiyuki Go is returning as the sound director at Bit Grooove Promotion . Shūji Katayama of Team-MAX is returning to compose the music at Kadokawa . Kadokawa Animation will distribute the film.

Returning cast members include Satoshi Hino as Ains, Yumi Hara as Albedo, and Masayuki Katō as Demiurge.

The film project was first announced during a 2021 live special for the anime.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.