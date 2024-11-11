Live-Action Oshi no Ko Film's New Trailer Reveals Title, Ending Song

B-Komachi performs 'Shining Song' for December 20 film

The staff for the live-action series and film adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga revealed the film's full title Oshi no Ko -The Final Act- and ending theme song in its full trailer on Tuesday. The staff also revealed a new key visual.

The trailer previews the ending theme song "Shining Song," performed by the in-story idol unit B-Komachi.

The live-actionseries will debut onworldwide on November 28 with eight episodes, and the sequel film will then premiere after the series in theaters on December 20.

The cast includes:

The filmmaker known by the mononym Smith ( Inside Mari , I Want to Hold Aono-kun So Badly I Could Die , music videos for Ikimono-gakari , Ketsumeishi , Snow Man ) is directing the film. Director and former actress Hana Matsumoto ( Kimi to Nara Koi o Shitemite mo ) is helming the TV series with Smith . Ayako Kitagawa ( Tokyo Love Story , Laid-Back Camp ) is writing the scripts, and the band fox capture plan ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai , Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) is composing the music. Toei 's Ryūsuke Imoto is producing.



The series will feature a new theme song and artist in every episode.

The television anime of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history." The second season premiered on July 3, and ended last month. A third season has been green-lit.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally. The manga has over 17.5 million copies in circulation. The manga started its final arc titled "Hoshi ni Yume ni" (Toward the Stars and Dreams) on June 27, and will end on November 14. The manga will have 16 volumes.