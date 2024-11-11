Tuttle Licenses Lala The Memory Collector Manga

Tuttle is releasing Sui Kohno's Lala The Memory Collector manga for release in English on April 22.

The company describes the story:

Like most girls, Lala loves music, her friends and her family. However, Lala is not like most girls. Lala is a "collector" from the Memory Clan, a mysterious group of enchanted beings who have one purpose in life—they visit humans who have recently died or are on the verge of death to collect and preserve their memories.

Unique lives create unique endings. No two are the same. The Memory Clan's purpose is to keep each person's stories alive. However, the clan also has a simple rule: "Do not get involved in human affairs." For Lala, this isn't easy since she is easily entranced by humans and their stories. But in the process, she risks losing everything and everyone she loves.

Beautifully told and illustrated by talented author and artist Sui Kohno, Lala the Memory Collector weaves a poignant tale of life, death, and one girl's desire to understand what it means to be human.