WildBrain's Family Channel Airs Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal Anime in Canada

WildBrain'swill begin streaming, the newer anime adaptation of's, on Monday in Canada. The anime is airing on Mondays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. EST with a rerun of the most recently aired episode at 1:30 a.m. EST the next day.

The three services and others streamed the first two Sailor Moon Crystal seasons overseas as they debuted online in Japan in July 2014 and January 2015, respectively. Netflix is also streaming Sailor Moon Crystal .The third Sailor Moon Crystal season, which featured a new staff and focused on the Death Busters arc (also called the Infinity arc), premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll , Nico Nico , and Hulu streamed the season.

Netflix began streaming the two-part Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie ( Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ) anime film project worldwide in June 2021. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie , the two-part anime film project adapting the final "Shadow Galactica" arc of Naoko Takeuchi 's original Sailor Moon manga opened in Japan in June 2023. The films debuted on Netflix on August 22.

Takeuchi's original magical girl manga inspired the first anime incarnation that aired for five seasons from 1992 to 1997. That television anime spawned several feature films and theatrical shorts as well.

Streaming service Pluto TV has launched a channel dedicated to the Sailor Moon anime in Canada in December 2023. Streaming service Crave removed Sailor Moon from its platform in Canada in September 2023. The anime began streaming on the service with only the English dub on the service in September 2020. Viz Media began streaming all 200 episodes of the original Sailor Moon anime franchise on the Tubi TV streaming service in Canada in July 2016.



