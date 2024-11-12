eigoManga to Publish Takehiro Yonemura's Recycled Brain Manga

Manga by Yonemura, Fudeno Saki launches in English on January 29, 2025

EigoMANGA announced on Tuesday that it will publish a new original manga by Takahiro Yonemura titled Recycled Brain . Fudeno Saki is illustrating. The publisher will release the first volume, subtitled "Part One," physically and digitally on January 29, 2025.

Image courtesy of eigoManga © Takahiro Yonemura, Fudeno Saki, eigoManga

The company also shared sample pages:

Image courtesy of EigoMANGA

The company describes the story:

Recycled Brain invites readers into a world where humanity has mastered the art of creating custom life forms, from dragons to pegasuses, and placed them at the center of themed experiences. The narrative follows Hayate Yamano, a guide in a unique "theme park" where telepathic connections and performances with these creatures are common. This seemingly idyllic realm is disrupted when a group of anti-biotechnology cultists launches a violent attack, exposing deeper secrets within the park and a clash of ideologies. The story escalates as Hayate, alongside his dragon partner Vine, confronts dangerous threats and delves into complex questions about ethics, technology, and the nature of existence. Readers can expect a riveting blend of action, science fiction, and philosophical inquiry as Hayate battles for the future of humanity.

Both compiled book volumes of the manga launched in Japan on October 29 under the name Recycle Brain .

EigoMANGA published Yonemura's Beast Code manga, based on his light novel series of the same name. Yonemura is the series' writer, Megumi Akita is the manga's illustrator, and Atsuo Kusada is the translator. Yonemura debuted the series in 2007. The manga launched in Japan in 2017.

Yonemura also wrote The Metallic Dragon and I light novel series.

Source: Press release