KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple's Shun Matsuena Launches New Manga

Matsuena launches Kichijōji Shōnen manga on December 12

The December issue of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Tuesday that manga author Shun Matsuena will launch a new manga titled Kichijōji Shōnen (Kichijōji Boy) in the magazine's next issue on December 12.

Image via Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine's website © Shogakukan

The manga's story is set in Kichijōji, a neighborhood in Musashino city in Western Tokyo, where Matseuna spent his childhood days.

The manga was first published as a one-shot manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in 2019.

Matsuena recently ended the Kimi wa 008 (You are 008) manga on May 20. The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in February 2018. Shogakukan published the manga's 33rd and final compiled book volume on July 18.

Matsuena's Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ( KenIchi the Mightiest Disciple ) manga ran in Shonen Sunday from 2002 to 2014. The manga inspired a television anime series that Funimation released in North America. The manga also inspired a series of original video anime episodes that eventually ran on Japanese television.